CAMERON — Services for Carolyn Sue Baker, 63, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Brett Hickey officiating.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Ms. Baker died Saturday, Aug. 24, at her residence.
She was born July 16, 1956, in Cameron to Choice B. and Lillie Mae Condray Baker. She graduated from Milano High School in 1974. She was a member of Hoyte Church of Christ.
Survivors include four brothers, Leland Baker, Alton Baker, Harold Baker and Wilfred Baker, all of Cameron; and three sisters, Erna Mae Gann and Joyce Gann, both of Cameron, and Inez Crow of Milano.