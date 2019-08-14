Rosa Marie Martinez Jansing, age 66 of Temple, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 14th at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jansing was born May 16, 1953 in Victoria to Rufino Martinez and Patra Salazar Martinez. She had been a longtime resident of the Temple area. She married Raygene L. Jansing on May 8, 1976 in Temple. She formerly worked as a salesclerk at Weiner’s Clothing Store, Kayla’s Hallmark and Hancock Fabrics. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Hortencia Ledesma. Survivors include her husband, Raygene L. Jansing of Temple, two daughters, Christina Jansing of Temple and Melissa Jansing and husband, Nicholas Kay of Lorena, two sisters, Sally Sheehan and husband, Douglas of Temple and Alicia Jimenez of Jarrell and two brothers, Raymond Martinez and Deames Martinez both of Temple.
