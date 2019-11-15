BELTON — Services for Jean Evelyn “Kitty” Baker, 90, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Monday at Salado United Methodist Church in Salado.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker died Monday, Nov. 11.
She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Jacksonville to Arthur Burr and Pauline Terry Middleton. She worked for Belton ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Edwin Baker.
Survivors include five daughters, Donna Servello of Henderson, Nev., Deb Adrian of Austin, Sean Park of Little Rock, Ark., and Alison Chambers and Melody Sparks, both of Salado; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 771, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.