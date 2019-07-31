Christina Rios
After a short battle with cancer, Christina (Christie) Rios died on July 24, 2019 at her home in Temple, Texas at the age of 43. She leaves behind her husband, Chris Rios; her daughters, Kaylee and Britney; and her sons, James and Jaxson.
Christie was born on August 2, 1975 in Harrisburg, PA, to father Ted Harr and mother Constance Gutshall.
Christie was known for her infectious laughter and her selfless demeanor no matter what the circumstance. While her life was cut short, she undoubtedly left a substantial mark on those around her.
Christie worked at Scott & White for many years, ending as the Administrative Assistant of inpatient medicine. When diagnosed with liver cancer January of 2019, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final weeks.
Christie is survived by her husband, 4 children and 3 step children, as well as her brother Bobby Harr.
Christie requested to be cremated.
Please join us for the service at Scanio-Harper on August 2, 2019 for a visitation from 10am – 11am with service beginning at 11am. Her ashes will be interred at a plot in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery, of Temple. A reception at First Baptist church of Temple will follow; all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.
