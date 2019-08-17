BELTON — Services for Ruben Anton Prcin, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Crosby officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Prcin died Friday, Aug. 16, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born May 26, 1928, in Rogers to Anton and Ella Schiller Prcin. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He married Geneva Kennedy. She preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 1978. He later married Edith Hunt on Aug. 23, 1978. He was a painting contractor. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanie Hollowel; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife: three sons, Ronald Prcin and Timothy Prcin, both of Temple, and Ronald Paris of Rockdale; a daughter, Jeanie Melde of Thorndale; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.