Services for Helen J. Rhem 76 of Temple, Texas will be Thursday October 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Temple, Texas with Dr. C. Edward Maze, Officiating.
Burial will follow at Central Texas Veterans in Killeen, Texas.
Helen J. Rhem was born January 11, 1943 in Rockdale, Texas to Connie and Hallie Twiggs. Helen graduated from Cameron High School and later received her degree in Nursing from Temple College.
Helen was employed at Baylor Scott & White Hospital for 34 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for many years.
Helen departed this life on September 26, 2019 in Temple, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Joe Louis Alexander. Helen later met and married Howard Lee Rhem who also preceded her in death. In these two marriages three children were born. Also, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Viola Twiggs and Hattie Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, DeeDee Parham (Winston) of Killeen, Texas; two sons, Gott Two Alexander (Jennifer) of Temple, Texas; Howard Lee Rhem Jr. (Tywanda) of Temple, Texas; two sisters, Mary Clark (Travis), Connie Murphy (Brady); nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Viewing and Visitation will be Wednesday October 2, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 P.M. at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Temple, Texas.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home, Waco, Texas in charge of Arrangements.