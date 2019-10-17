Virginia Mae Silvers, 72, of Reeds Lake died Thursday, Oct. 17, in Holland
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Jerry Jewell officiating.
Burial will be in Reeds Lake Cemetery.
She was born April 28, 1947, in Taylor to Earl and Frances Strmiska Rae. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. She married Pat Silvers on Aug. 29, 1962. She worked in medical records at King’s Daughters Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of RVOS Lodge No. 143 for 41 years, and was treasurer for Reeds Lake Cemetery. She was a member of Country Church in Little River-Academy and had lived in the Rogers and Reeds Lake area all of her life.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Pattie Mertz of Holland and Leshia Knox of Little River-Academy; a brother Preston Rae of Caldwell; a sister, Berniece May of Little River-Academy; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.