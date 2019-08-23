CAMERON — Services for Littleton Charlie “Litt” Barrett, 79, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Barrett died Thursday, Aug. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 27, 1940, in Cameron to Smith L. and Thelma Rae Griffin Barrett. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1958. He married Beverly Schiller on June 26, 1960. He owned and operated Barrett’s Exxon. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kyle Barrett of Cameron; two daughters, Kimberly Mitchan and Kolette Morgan, both of Cameron; two brothers, David Barrett of Hewitt and Griffin Barrett of Cameron; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.