Marie-Jeanne (Lisette) Brock
Marie-Jeanne (Lisette) Brock, age 92 of Temple, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 in a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18 at Greathouse Cemetery with Rev. Judy Hoelscher officiating.
Mrs. Brock was born on July 25, 1927 in La Jonchere St. Maurice, France to Lucien Henri Vergnoux and Marguerite De Villechabrol. She was educated Paris, France where she received a degree in accounting from the University of Paris. She lived with her parents in Paris during that time. She and her parents were prisoners of the Germans from 1940 until the liberation of Paris, August 25, 1944. In October of 1944 she met Clyde T. Brock who was then stationed in Paris with the United States Army. He landed on D. Day June 6th on Omaha Beach serving as a medic.
Clyde returned to the United States in 1946 after WW II. She worked for several years as an accountant for a local stock broker. After 3 years of correspondence Clyde returned to Paris to marry the love of his life on February 24, 1949. Afterwards they came home to Texas, where they made their home in Temple. She worked as an accountant for their business, Brock Courtesy Cleaners for 21 years. She also taught French in several venues and also gave private lessons.
She was preceded in death by husband, Clyde, her parents, and one sister. Survivors include two sons, Thomas L. Brock and Michael L. Brock and three grandchildren.
