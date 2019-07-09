ROCKDALE — Shelby Guinn Smith Jr., 86, of Milano died Tuesday, July 9, at a Rockdale senior care facility.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Gary Westbrook officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born in Rockdale on July 25, 1932, to Shelby William and Evelyn Cornelias Dymke Smith. He was a graduate of Rockdale High School, Blinn College and Texas A&M University, and received his master’s degree from Southwest Texas in San Marcos. He taught vocational agriculture and mathematics, and coached in Sharp ISD and Milano ISD. He retired in 1985. He was a member of Rockdale Christian Church. He was a member of Rockdale Masonic Lodge No. 414 AF&AM, and was a third degree Shriner with Ben Hur Shrine Temple in Austin. He married Earnesteen Smith on Feb. 9, 1952, in Rockdale. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Sloan, on Sept. 27, 1998.
Surviving include his wife; two daughters, Beverly Head and Bobbie Valle; two Sisters, Polly Beachem and Jo Nell Quintin ; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.