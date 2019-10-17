BELTON — Services for Lois Preece, 79, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Preese died Monday, Oct. 14.
She was born June 17, 1940, in Llano to Roy Olan and Josephine Gavit Eaton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Preece.
Survivors include her husband, Dorman “Dobbin” Preece; three sons, Seth Preece, Bob Preece and Shane Preece; a brother, Kenneth Eaton; a sister, Pearl Gober; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.