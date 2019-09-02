Services for Michael Wayne “Candyman” Sauls-Jackson, 59, of McAlester, Okla., and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Sunshine Cemetery in Holland with the Rev. Pamela Dillon officiating.
Mr. Sauls-Jackson died Saturday, Aug. 31, at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital.
He was born March 26, 1960, in Holland to Dorothy B. Sauls Smith. He graduated from Temple High School.
Survivors include three brothers, Austin Cleveland Jr. of McAlester, Gerald Green of Wayne, Okla., and Christopher Gray of Roland, Okla.; and three sisters, Pamela Dillon of St. Louis, Necolle Audu of Arlington and Tisha Cleveland of Oklahoma City.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.