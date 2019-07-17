Services for James Arthur “Jim” Hornsby, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Mr. Hornsby died Sunday, June 30.
He was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Lakeland, Fla. He graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. His decorations include the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He married Belinda Menendez on Jan. 14, 1977. He was the salutatorian at Florida Bible College in Kissimmee, Fla. He worked planting churches while doing missionary work in Romania (1994-1997). He worked for Churches Touches Lives for Christ (CTLC) in Temple, and became director in 2011. While at CTLC, he began assisting with Feed My Sheep late in 2012. He became president by the board of directors in April 2013.
Survivors include a daughter, Brandi Bakker; a sister, Martha VonPusch; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed My Sheep “One Stop Clinic,” P.O. Box 141, Temple, TX 76503.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.