BELTON — Services for Allen Wilson Youngblood, 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Inurnment with military honors will be 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Youngblood died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 16, 1946, in Columbus, Ga., to Otis and Euna Watson Youngblood. He served in the U.S. Army, 1964-1967, in Vietnam. He retired in 2010 from Lack’s Furniture in Temple after 39 years, including 26 years as a manager. He married Jane Palmer in Copperas Cove on May 29, 1967.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Amanda Jane Youngblood White and Amy Alaine Fox, both of Belton; two sisters, Bernice Dorn and Jackie Orlando, both of Georgia; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folds of Honor, 5800 N. Patriot Drive, Owasso, OK 74055.