Vonda M. Nutt
Vonda Aletta Mooney Nutt went to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019. Vonda was born to E.C. and Mary Lou Mooney on February 2, 1936 in Waldo, Arkansas. She attended a number of schools across Southwest Arkansas, and graduated from Springhill (Louisiana) High School in 1954. She met the love of her life, Charles F. Nutt at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church during a church service through a divine appointment. Their service to the Church together continued throughout their 64 years of marriage. She was employed by International Paper Company in Springhill for 8 years during which time she earned her PHT (Pushing Hubby Through). Vonda began her service to the Lord at the age of nine, travelling across South Arkansas and playing the piano at the numerous churches her father pastored, and continuing in service as a musician for many years, and in many other capacities as well. She worked, as a young woman, to help her father send a missionary to Peru, where he and his family invested their lives. Vonda was a quiet and unassuming lady, but it seemed that people knew intuitively, when the chips were down, where to look for strength, stability, and many times, for rescue from the storms of life. While this rescue was not limited to missions two of these times are exemplary. On one occasion, she orchestrated an emergency trip home from the mission field for our pastor in Singapore and his wife when their daughter was in crisis back in the States, and another time she singlehandedly, with the Lord’s help of course, gathered the funds necessary for a young pastor from Africa to continue his education, gain needed medical treatment for his wife, and ultimately return to Africa with the skills to teach others how to lead and execute the actions needed to plant and grow churches there. Vonda taught all ages in Sunday School, led many to salvation, and discipled and mentored many young couples long before those concepts were even popular.
Vonda was preceded in death by her mother and father E.C. and Mary Lou Mooney. She is survived by her husband, Charles F. Nutt, son Charles David Nutt and his wife Carla, Daughter Aletta Southerland and husband David, her brother G. Dean Mooney, grandchildren Charles Robert Wilcox and wife Becca, Melissa Granger and husband Jimmy, Mary Lollar, Vonda Jo Nutt, Sarah Southerland, and Michael Southerland, great grandchildren Bailee Lollar, Charlie Lollar, Caleb Granger and Joshua Granger and many nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday evening December 7th, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A local time of celebration of Vonda’s life will be held at Scanio-Harper on Sunday afternoon, December 7th, 2019 at 3:00 PM. An additional service is planned for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Shiloh Community Cemetery, near 1544 Highway 27 S, Mineral Springs Arkansas, 71851, family time beginning at 9:00 AM and celebration service at 10:00 AM. Brother Weldon Hicks will be officiating at both services.
