ROCKDALE — Services for Clifford Thomas “Cliff” Dungan, 75, will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Jason Hollinger officiating.
Mr. Dungan died Friday, Sept. 27.
He was born June 19, 1944, in Dallas to Clair and Barbara Jean Gibbony Dungan. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in College Station. He married Marilyn Elizabeth “Betsy” Bisbee on June 10, 1967, in Rockport. He worked at Central Soya in North Carolina, Brown and Root and Fluor Daniel. He also was a photographer for The Rockdale Reporter. He was a member of Murray Street Church of Christ in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Shannon Thompson of Leander and Candace Dungan of Seattle; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn. Gaye Bland, 963 N. FM 908, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.