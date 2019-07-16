Services for Kim Alfred Gilbert, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Temple of Refuge Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Gilbert died Tuesday, July 9, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Jan. 5, 1955, in Chicago to Howard and Shirley Posey. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Chicago. He was a member of Temple of Refuge Church. He volunteered for the United Cerebral Palsy Association.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; three brothers, Rodney Barber of Temple Hills, Md., Howard Posey of Temple and Derrick Gilbert of Columbus, Ohio.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.