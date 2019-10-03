John Perrine, 80, of Morgan’s Point went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with family by his side.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Funeral service for John will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Temple with Rev. Gary Anthony officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
John was born on March 2, 1939 in Goreville, Illinois the son of Oscar and Lole (Terry) Perrine. John married Barbara Hogg, his high school sweetheart; on May 4, 1957 in Lawrenceville, Illinois. John, Barbara, and their two youngest children moved to the Belton area in 1982. John was a brick mason for 44 years during this time he also learn to tune and repair pianos. John built a successful piano repair business in both Illinois and in central Texas. He was a registered piano technician with the Piano Technician’s Guild, a member of First Baptist Church of Temple, and served as an ordained deacon since 1975. He was a Mason since 1964 with dual membership in Illinois and Texas.
John greatly enjoyed spending time traveling with family and friends in his RV and was an active member of the Heart-o-Texas RV chapter. John was an avid fisherman and a member of the Bell County Sportsman’s club.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Perrine and children; John H. Perrine and wife Cindy; Anita Goodwin and husband Thomas, Emily Jo Perrine, Matthew M. Perrine and wife Yolanda; five grandchildren, Erica Perrine, Matthew S. Perrine, Ryan Goodwin, Adam Goodwin, Brittany Daude; ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607
Paid Obituary