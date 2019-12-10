Services for Lee Francis “Papa Lee” Grube, 74, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Grube died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1945, in Lincolnville, Okla., to Walter and Virgie Parker Grube. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Quincy Junior College. He married Maria Carmen Gonzales on Aug. 3, 2003, in Dripping Springs.
Survivors include his wife; nine children, Tonya, Walter, Taedi, Matthew, Heidi, Servando, Javier, Daniel and Eric; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.