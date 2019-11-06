Stevan D. Tutor
Services for Stevan D. Tutor, 61, of Temple will be 2 pm Wednesday, November 6, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with John Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow in Moffat Cemetery.
Steve passed away in his home after battling a long illness on Wednesday, October 30.
Stevan D. Tutor was born July 15, 1958 in Temple to Ray Van Tutor and Darnell Edith Piel Tutor and was one of three boys. He grew up attending Eddy Baptist Church. He met his true love and soul mate, Bebe Hernandez, at Temple Bowlerama in 1978. They were married the summer of 1980. Steve was a very hardworking and devoted family man who believed in the family unit. He had one son and two daughters. He loved his kids, but his grandchildren were his entire world. He was a honest roofing contractor, and a life time member of the Sportsman and Fishing Club of Belton. He was an avid bowler and was one of the first to bowl an 800 series in the Temple Bowling Association. He loved going fishing and hunting and spent the last several years woodworking. He was always tinkering and working on his latest project.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Van Tutor, infant brother, Terry Lynn Tutor, and grandparents, Thomas and Alice Tutor, and Augustus and Selma Piel.
His absence will truly be felt. He wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice (Bebe) Tutor; son and wife, Stevan Ray and Dewanna Tutor; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Tutor-Nunez, daughter and husband, Katie Anna and Brandon Strychalski; mother, Darnell Tutor; step-mother, Sandra Tutor; brother and wife Mike and Frances Tutor; sister, Martie Huggins; nieces, Rachel and Claudia Huggins; god son, Ian Cumming; and grandchildren, Brianna Renee, Alexis Ray, Camdyn Dwayne, Braydon Edward, Demetric, Isaiah, Adrian, Andrea, Alyssa, and Alexandria.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements. Serving as pallbearers include: Gary Beighle, Larry Opperman, Bobby and Mark Ellis, Alan Tutor and Brad Holman. Honorary pallbearers include: Dennis and James Tutor.
With God all things are possible.
-Matthew 19:26
Paid Obituary