Lee Vernon Froebel, age 93 of Temple, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in a local care center. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5th at Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Ridge Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service.
Mr. Froebel was born August 18, 1926 in Bellville to William H. Froebel and Leontine Pless Froebel. He attended Bellville High School. He was a veteran of WWII where he served in the Military Police. He retired from Wilsonart International in 1989 after 33 years of service. After retirement he worked for TISD as a bus driver and crossing guard.
He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Salado Lions Club, Texas Hereford Assn. (Director), American Hereford Assn., Capital Area Hereford Assn., (President), Bell County Youth Fair, Bell County Beef Committee, Temple Exchange Club, Temple Farm and Ranch Club and Bell County Portable Scales (President).
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lu Ellen Luedke and Ella Mae Koehn. Survivors include one brother, Wilfred Froebel and wife, Fay of Brookshire and one sister, Waldine Lipsey of Oakwood and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. 5th Street, Temple, TX 76502.
