BELTON — Services for Karen Leah Yerby Leach, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Leach died Monday, Aug. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 3, 1935, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to Prentice and Margit Jensen Yerby. She married Thornton “Buddy” Leach on June 12, 1971, in Gatesville. She was a registered nurse. She co-owned several businesses. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017; and a daughter, Kerri Puckett.
Survivors include two sons, James Elliott of Arkansas and Clifton Elliott of Houston; a stepson, James Leach of Allen; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 N 2nd Street, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.