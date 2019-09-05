CAMERON — Services for Edward Tyrone “Ty” Martin, 72, of Maysfield will be 10 a.m. Saturday at his ranch.
Mr. Martin died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 18, 1947, in Clinton, Ky., to Harvel Howard Sr. and Mary Laverne Channelle Martin. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He had worked in telecommunications for AT&T.
Survivors include a son, Jason Scott Martin of Belverde; two daughtes, Stacy Harlohs of Converse and Tracy Lynn Katsaris of Manassas, Va.; three brothers,
Reed Martin of San Antonio, Dale Martin of Cambridge, Ohio, and Harvel Martin of Clarksville, Tenn.; a sister, Dehava Kissinger of Cambridge; and five grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.