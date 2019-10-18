COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Services for Jonnie Crumley Billingsley Fritz, 75, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Belton will be 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Armstrong Community Center in Belton.
Ms. Fritz died Friday, Oct. 11, in Colorado Springs.
She was born Dec. 5, 1943, to JR and Addie Crumley.
She was preceded in death by a son, Howard Leon Billingsley.
Survivors include two sons, Johnny Ray Billingsley of Georgetown and Gerald Waycon Fritz of Colorado Springs; two daughters, Linda Billingsley of Troy and Leanna Billingsley of Belton; a stepson, Gerald Ray Fritz Jr. of Lorena; three stepdaughters, Karen Creed and Charlotte Sanders, both of Belton, and Bobbie Mills of Columbus, S.D.; three brothers, Jim Crumley of Hyattsville, Va., Randy Crumley of Cameron and Phillip Crumley of Lubbock; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The Springs Funeral Services in Colorado Springs is in charge of arrangements.