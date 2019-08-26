ROCKDALE — Services for Debbie McIrvin, 57, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
She died Thursday, Aug. 22, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Cameron to Lucille Luetge and Robert Cecil McIrvin Sr. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She was a nurse’s aid. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include a sister, Delores Beran of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.