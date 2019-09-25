Services for Wendy Lou Walker, 37, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Walker died Friday, Sept. 20.
She was born Jan. 21, 1982, in Temple to Donny Walker and Louise Ewing.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Toby Walker.
Survivors include a son, Evan Segovia of Dilley; three daughters, Tristin Segovia and Paislee Walker, both of Caldwell, and Jace Heath of Maypearl; a brother, Chance Walker of Temple; a sister, Stormy Walker of Troy; and her mother of Troy.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.