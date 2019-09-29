Mariella Smith Morgan, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home in Temple surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow.
Mariella was born on February 9, 1935 in Stephenville, Texas to Henry Norman “Red” Smith and Coreta Faye Goodwin Smith. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she graduated from Robert Lee Paschal High School in 1953. She then attended the University of Texas.
Mariella withdrew from UT in 1955 to get married and settle in Temple, where she raised her three children. She was a member of First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School. As a socialite, she was a member of the City Federation, Arno Arts Club and Cultural Activities Center. She served on numerous committees and as an officer. She won both floral and art competitions. She made jewelry and always enjoyed selling those pieces at the Salado Art Fair. As a mom, she was a Girl Scout leader, a Boy Scout den mother, PTA member, party planner, chef, chauffeur, referee and seamstress.
In 1970, Mariella returned to school to obtain her college degree. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1971 from Mary-Hardin Baylor College in Belton, TX with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Art. In 1980, she received her Master’s Degree from Baylor University. She then pursued her Doctorate at Texas A&M and only lacked her thesis to receive that degree. She was hired by the Temple Independent School district in 1971 where she taught high school math. She later became head of the Math Department and was instrumental in implementing Calculus and the Gifted and Talented program at the high school level. She coached the Number Sense team in numerous mathematic competitions and brought Temple High School many victories. She knew technology was the future and introduced the first computer into the school district for students to utilize. In 1981, she moved into school administration becoming Temple ISD’s Director of Mathematics, Technology, and Testing. In 1983, Mariella served on the State of Texas Textbook Committee where she was influential in establishing the math curriculum used by every Texas school as well as authored a math textbook. One of her goals was for every student to say math was their favorite subject. She taught other teachers to use tools called manipulatives in order to make math fun. She believed students should be able to use the method that worked best for them to derive the correct answer, be it calculators, fingers or otherwise. She retired from Temple ISD in May 2000 but continued to tutor math for the rest of her life.
In retirement, Mariella returned to her love of art. She painted many pictures using acrylic paint and entered numerous art competitions. She also loved sculpture and had more recently begun using resin in her craft.
Mariella was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman Joel Smith.
She is survived by her son Michael Wayne Morgan (Deborah) of Austin; daughter Sherri Lynn Morgan (Kimberly) of Temple; daughter Glenda Kay Morgan of Middleton, WI; grandson Michael W. Morgan Jr of Columbia, SC, granddaughters Michelle A. Morgan and Nicole L. Morgan of Austin, Brittney D. Duncan and Ashley M. Duncan of Middleton, WI; and a godson Gregg Smith Strasburger of Temple.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to Visiting Angels and Mariella’s longtime caregivers Amanda Sanchez, Shelly Higgins, Ashley Harrington, and Alexis Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mariella’s name to the City of Temple Animal Services Department, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76501 or any charity of choice.
