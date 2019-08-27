Bobby Dillon completed his life’s journey at the age of 89 on August 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. His service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating. Private family burial will follow.
Bobby Dan Dillon was born on February 23, 1930, on the family farm in Pendleton, Texas to Clyde and Ruby Dillon. The family moved to Temple, where he lived his entire life. Bobby graduated from Temple High School. He earned a football scholarship to The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with an accounting degree. In 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Morgan Dillon. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Temple.
While at the UT, Bobby earned football All-American and All-SWC honors and was a member of the SWC championship track team. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played 8 seasons, 1952-1959, earning All-Pro honors 5 years. Playing defensive back and despite having only one eye, Bobby is the all-time Packers’ career interception leader with 52. He was inducted into the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame, Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame, and Texas Sports Hall of Fame. After his football career, Bobby worked at WilsonArt International for 36 years, where he became President and Chief Executive Officer. He retired from the company in 1995.
Preceding him in death are his wife Ann Dillon, parents Ruby and Clyde Dillon, brother, Jamie and sisters, Erleen and Dorothy Lee. Bobby is survived by his son, Dan Dillon of Honolulu, HI; daughter, Karen Gooch and husband Richard of Salado; three grandchildren: Dillon Gooch and wife Amy of Houston, Weston Gooch and wife Ashley of Houston, Morgan Holt and husband Stefan of New York; and five great-grandchildren: Abigail and Emma Gooch, Olivia Gooch, and Henry and Samuel Holt.
The family expresses sincere appreciation and thankfulness for Tony Jeter of Tender Mercies and Bobby’s longtime caregivers, Shellyann Farrell, Nicole Ling, Shelley DeLoera, and Anne Zuck.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Temple, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, TX, 76504 or to charity of choice.
