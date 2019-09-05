BELTON — Services for Crystal Ann Slay, 43, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Ms. Slay died Sunday, Sept. 1, at her residence.
She was born March 31, 1976, to Barbara and Willard Barley in Rancho Cordova, Calif. She was a United States Army veteran.
Survivors include a son, Devin Gene Slay of Harker Heights; her parents; and her sister, Melissa Ann Barley of Beaverton, Ore.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.