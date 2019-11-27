Services for Cecil Morgan “Little Cecil” White Jr., 63, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Aaron Toliver officiating.
Mr. White died Friday, Nov. 15, at his residence.
He was born April 21, 1956, to Bettye Joe Garnett Reaves and Cecil Morgan White Sr. in Temple. He attended school in Temple then moved to Austin. He worked for the city of Austin transportation department as a mechanic. He also worked at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin as a mechanic. He was married to Jeanette White.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Tenesha White of San Antonio; two brothers, Fredrick Jones of Temple and Ryan White of Reno, Nev.; eight sisters, Lamona Jones Harbinson of North Carolina, Jaqueline Collins of Kentucky and Regina White Holloway, Darlene Skeeter, Sheila White Hogue, Pamela White, Sharon White Gibson and Verdie Reeves, all of Temple; and three grandchildren.