Services for Harry Reid Hall Sr., 85, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Hall died Sunday, Sept. 22, in Temple.
He was born March 23, 1934, in Charlotte, N.C., to William Guy Hall Sr. and Jewell Ellen Fowler. He retired in 1978, after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant. He worked at the U.S. Post Office, then opened his own carpet cleaning business, which he eventually sold.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Georgia.
Survivors include three sons, Harry R. Hall Jr. of Tampa, Fla., David W. Hall of Hudson, Wis., and Robert Wayne Hall of Dickson, Tenn.; a daughter, Nancy Beard of Nashville, Tenn.; a stepson, Scott Bloedorn of Rogers; a brother, William Guy Hall of Charlotte, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.