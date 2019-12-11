Services for Emmarene Bailey Collins, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Garry Tatum officiating.
Interment will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Ms. Collins died Friday, Nov. 29, in a Temple nursing home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1940, to William Bailey and Addy Wheeler in El Paso. She was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She worked in dietary at the Veterans Administration hospital in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, James Burleson of Temple; two daughters, Rory Scarlett of Killeen and Demetrice Taylor of Temple; and a step brother, Harvey Pennington of San Antonio.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.