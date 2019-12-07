Services for Ruby Lee Mykleby, 92, will be private.
Mrs. Mykleby died Monday, Dec. 2.
She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University. She received a teacher’s certificate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a teacher at Travis Middle School and Lamar Middle School. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ and Leon Valley Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Mykleby.
Survivors include two children, Perry Mykleby of Roswell, Ga., and Nissa Mykleby Dunn of San Antonio; a sister, Bettye Sisco Wiedeman of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to She is Safe (sheissafe.org); or San Antonio Food Bank (safoodbank.org).
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.