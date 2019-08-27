Burnie Yoseph Schumpert, 71, passed away peacefully at his ranch home on August 24, 2019, after being stricken with the diagnosis of ALS one-year ago.
Burnie was born on December 28, 1947, in Portales, New Mexico, to the late William and Eunice (Boetler) Schumpert. He is survived by his spouse, Rhonda Schumpert; his three sons, William Page Schumpert of Grand Prairie, Texas; Jeffrey David Schumpert and wife Rosalie of Baltimore, Maryland; Nathan Joseph Schumpert of Huntsville, Texas and one daughter, Rachel Renee Schumpert of Houston, Texas. He is survived by one brother, Thomas Schumpert of Nashville, Tennessee, two grandchildren, Warren Schumpert and Phoebe Schumpert, and two cousins, Mark Schumpert in Maine, and Susan Brisnehan of Colorado. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Warren Schumpert of Killeen, Texas.
In school, Burnie played football, basketball, track, choir and band. He enjoyed watching his children participate in competitive extracurricular events and sports as well as watching college and professional sports as a family.
Burnie graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Bible with a Minor in Music. At Hardin Simmons, Burnie was in the ROTC and Pershing Rifles. He completed requirements for a Baccalaureate Degree in Music from Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, New Mexico. Burnie finished Master of Music course requirements at Eastern New Mexico University and completed courses at Southwestern Theological Seminary. Burnie was a Southern Baptist Minister for seven-years in New Mexico, Texas and California. He had a Lifetime Texas Teacher Certification in Secondary Music. Burnie taught eight years of Band, Choir, English and Drama in Texas and New Mexico public and private schools. He was a member of the American College of Music Teachers, Texas Music Teachers Association, and the National Honor Roll of Guild Teachers for National Piano-Playing Auditions. He served as Temple Piano Guild Chairman.
After owning two full-line music stores with his brother Tom in New Mexico for ten years, Burnie moved to Temple, Texas in 1991 to open a music store and soon met Rhonda. They were married on August 8, 1992.
Burnie started teaching private music lessons as Schumpert Music Services Studio in their home in 1993 and continued teaching through May 2019. He had an extensive diverse background and experience in the music field. His focus on music is not a surprise since his mother taught piano, organ and voice until she was 90 years old. During the school year, the Studio would usually be comprised of 90 students with lessons offered 6-days a week. There were three voluntary piano recitals including a composition recital and Piano Guild auditions offered during the school year. Burnie taught private piano, guitar, french horn, saxophone, trumpet, and voice. He was an experienced piano tuner and technician for over 30-years. He learned on his own how to do all band instrument repair, piano repair and piano moving. Burnie considered himself blessed because he could make a living doing the work that he loved.
Burnie was married to Rhonda for 27 years and enjoyed many adventures together including starting to raise longhorns on a Ranch in 2010, Elm Creek Longhorns. Their simple family weekend hobby and interest turned to a lifetime focus and enjoyment. Burnie loved to work on the ranch in any spare time possible to better the property and spend time outdoors with his family. His work ethic and physical strength was impressive up to his years prior to the onset of ALS. The Ranch in Rogers was their fourth acreage property and the most delighted and pleasing in his lifetime.
At the age of 50 years old, Burnie learned to read Hebrew so that he could test and verify his beliefs by reading the original Biblical Hebrew language versus the modern English translations thus becoming a “truth-seeker”. In 2018, he finished writing a book titled “Christian Dualism – The Text” with an Addendum book titled “Christian Dualism – The Addendum” being a compilation of reference documents that are the supporting proofs of his writing.
Burnie will be remembered as a “truth-seeker”, an achiever in his life pursuits and daily living, a loving father and wonderful husband.
A time for family visitation will occur from 4 PM-7 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, in Temple, TX. There will be a private funeral service that has been written by Burnie for the immediate family. Burial will be at the Portales Cemetery in Portales, New Mexico, where a graveside service will occur with Wheeler Mortuary on Friday, August 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Longhorn Heritage Foundation, Mosser Scholarship, P.O. Box 148, Era, TX 76238.