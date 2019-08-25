Dr. Arnold Vincent Lesikar, 81 years old from Georgetown, Texas, died suddenly on August 8, 2019 while on vacation in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Family visitation was handled by Santa Fe’s Berardinelli Funeral Home which also cremated the body.
Dr. Lesikar was born November 3, 1937 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Rice University w/ a Bachelor of Science in Physics & then graduated from California Institute of Technology with a Ph.D. In Physics. He spent one year in Munich, Germany working at the Technische Hochschule before returning to the U.S. He spent 38 years as a Professor of Physicis & Astonomy at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. In 2012 he and his wife of 43 years, Sharon Deane Lesikar returned to Texas.
Survirors include his wife, Sharon & a sister, Ann Lesikar Chastang of Temple, Texas.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.