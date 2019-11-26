CAMERON — Willie Ellen Melcer, 95, of Jones Prairie died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at her residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Russell Thornburg officiating.
Burial will be in Bryan City Cemetery.
Mrs. Melcer was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Normangee to Ansel and Neomi Rozer Duncan. She married August Pete Melcer. She was an upholsterer, rancher and farmer. She was a member of Battetown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001.
Survivors include two daughters, Ethel Mitchell and Janie Melcer, both of Cameron; a son, Paul Melcer of Cameron; a sister, Evelyn McClellum of Bryan; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.