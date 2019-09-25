BELTON — Services for Violet Elizabeth Garza, 28, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
The body will be cremated.
Ms. Garza died Saturday, Sept. 21, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 14, 1990, in Temple. She worked as a waitress and host for Casa Ole in Temple.
Survivors include her mother, Norma Jean Apodaca of Belton; her father, Manuel Salinas III of Temple; her adoptive mother, Elizabeth Garza Salinas of Belton; a son, Kaison-Kreu Ralphael Stance of Temple; two daughters, Nariah Amari Moore and Kaliyah Avianna Moore, both of Temple; six brothers, Johnny Garza, Ricky Arellano, Daniel Arellano, Andrew Madina, Arnulfo Benavidez and Manuel Salinas IV, all of Belton; six sisters, Priscilla Marie Cruz, Michelle Kratochvil, Marquessa Apodaca, McKenzey Benavidez, Alexxis Apodaca and Karina Arellano, all of Belton; and her grandmother, Yolanda Salinas of Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.