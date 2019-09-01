Services for Juanita Hicks, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Robbins officiating.
Mrs. Hicks died Friday, Aug. 30.
She was born Dec. 30, 1925, in Colorado City to Earl and Lillie Merket Brown. She graduated from Colorado City High School. She also graduated from Texas Women’s University in Denton. She married Clarence W. Cook Jr. in 1947. He preceded her in death in February 1989. She married Vernon Hicks in 1996. He preceded her in death in March 2018. She was a teacher at Windsor Village Elementary School in Houston. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Survivors include a son, Clarence Cook III.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Temple.