CAMERON — Services for Dominga Gonzales Mendoza, 94 of Temple and formerly of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Bacilio Montez officiating.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Mendoza died Monday, Dec. 9, in a Temple hospital.
She was born April 18, 1925, to Antonio and Elvira Gonzales. She married Trine Mendoza, and he preceded her in death. She worked for Royal Seating in Cameron for many years.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ernest Mendoza.
Survivors include a brother, John Gonzales of Killeen; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a wake at 7 p.m.