Kenneth Huber
Kenneth Huber, 87, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019.
Born near Eddy on August 3, 1931, he was the only son of John W. “Henry” Huber and Lillie Ruth Prince.
In his early years, he worked on his family’s farm and then graduated from Troy High School in 1948, where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. He met his beloved wife, Betty Payne Huber, on a blind date and they were married in 1951 at Willowgrove Baptist Church in Moody, Texas. He served in the National Guard, and he worked at the Texas Power & Light Company for 35 years. He was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Betty Payne Huber of Waco, Texas; his daughters, Kathy Huber of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Patty Formas of Waco, Texas; his son, Scott Huber and his wife, Stacey Huber of Irving, Texas; and his granddaughter, Stephanie Formas and her husband, Stephen Carter of Seattle, Washington.
The funeral will be on Saturday, August 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Interment will be at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
