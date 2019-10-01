Carl Blanchard
Alvie Carl Blanchard, age 88 of Temple, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Frank Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Carl was born on August 14, 1931 in the Mound community of Coryell County, where he grew up and attended school. At a young age, he joined the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1949, to come back home and operate the family farm due to his father’s health condition. He owned and operated Carl’s Sheet Metal in Temple for 30 years until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and member of the Central Texas Sportsman Club at Lake Belton. Being a lover of the earth, he and Hilde grew large gardens and shared their produce with friends and family and sold vegetables at the Temple Farmer’s Market.
He was preceded in death by his parents, S.W. (Dick) and Bertha Anderson Blanchard; wife, Ella Mae Seavey Blanchard; and longtime companion, Hilde Nichols; sisters, Alma Ferris, Don Faye Webb, Alpha Lee Holcomb, Patsy Hare; and a brother, Hardy Blanchard.
Carl is survived by his children, Deeadra Thompson and husband, Kevin, Albion Seavey and wife, Laurie, William Seavey and wife, Linda, Debbra Pederson and husband, Bret; sisters, Sue Magee and husband, Maurice, Wyona Miller; brother, Fred Blanchard and wife, Joy and two grandchildren, Hunter Thompson and Devin Heath; and great-grandchild, Anorah Brynn Heath; and Hilde’s children, that he considered as his own, John Nichols, Jeanie Yarnell, Michelle Cantu, Raini Nichols and their families.
Memorials may be made to the Mound Cemetery Assn., P.O. Box 177, Mound, Texas 76558 or Central Texas Sportsman Club, 685 Centex Sportsman Club Rd, Belton, Texas 76513.
Carl’s family would like to express their love and appreciation to the Nichols family for their continued love and care of him throughout the years.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Mike Magee, Kerry Magee, Gary Keeton, Craig Blanchard, Brad Blanchard, Brent Hare, Carlos Webb and John Nichols.
Paid Obituary