Services for Rose Anne Brasher, 86, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hubert M. Dawson Library at Temple College in Temple.
Burial will be in Anna Edna Cemetery in Jerico Springs, Mo.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 8, at a local hospital.
She was born July 25, 1933, in Jerico Springs to Morris O. and Anna Mae Brasher. She worked for Temple College in Temple. She was a volunteer at the Temple Public Library.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 S. 1st St. Temple, TX 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.