Henry Anton Havlik
Henry Anton Havlik, 92 of Cameron died August 27, 2019 in a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation center. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Mr. Havlik was born August 17, 1927 in Milam County to Henry Joseph and Matilda Teresa (Tomasek) Havlik. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran of World War II.
He had worked at Cen-Tex
Feeds and M & M Farm Supply and after his retirement, he worked in the produce department of Brookshire Bros. Grocery. He was preceded in death by his wife Laverne “Cookie” Havlik in 1993, by a brother, Jimmy Havlik and a sister, Nora Lee Zovodny. He is survived by nephew, Bobby Guidry of Oklahoma; niece, Ann Havlik of Houston; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Shirley Dach of Cameorn and Marcy Kenney of Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
