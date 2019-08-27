Services for Steven Scott “Bubba” Grenier, 60, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Grenier died Sunday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 1958, in Temple to Edward and Johnnie Mae Swartz Grenier. He graduated from Temple High School in 1977. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Michael Scott Grenier of Corpus Christi; two sisters, DeeAnn Holley and Susan Grenier; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.