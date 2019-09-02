CAMERON — Services for Frankie Joe Ehler, 92, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Mausoleum.
Mr. Ehler died Saturday, Aug. 31, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born April 22, 1927, in Floresville to Richard and Sophie Klasek Ehler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for McLane Wholesale and E.R. Carpenter. He also was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, the VFW and the American Legion. He was a board member of the Milam County Junior Livestock Show and Salem Elm Ridge Water Corp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Ehler, in 1988.
Survivors include two sons, David Ehler and Charles Ehler, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Rosemary Liska of Three Rivers; a sister, Marjorie Mueck of Waco; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.