ROSEBUD — Services for Mary “Dee” Thrasher, 91, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Thrasher died Thursday, July 18, in Jewett.
She was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Lott to Charles Sr. and Mollie Pomykal Burns. She married Earl Thrasher Sr. on Dec. 10, 1948. She was a nurse for a hospital in Rosebud, the Marlin VA and Rosebud-Lott ISD. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Earl Arlin Thrasher Jr. of LaPorte; a daughter, Karen Thrasher Blackman of Jewett; a brother, George Burns Sr. of Rosebud; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.