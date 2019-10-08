A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Black Midkiff, 89, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mrs. Midkiff died Saturday, Oct. 5.
She was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Temple to Edgar and Kate Key Black. She attended Christian College in Springfield, Mo. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She married Francis Morris Midkiff Jr. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four children, Leslie DeBauche, Brian Midkiff, Claire Sullivan and John Midkiff; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Public Library; or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.