Services for Leroy Fuhrmann, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartlett with Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mr. Fuhrmann died Monday, Sept. 23.
He was born Aug. 27, 1925, in Fredericksburg to Felix and Olga Henke Fuhrmann.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 260th Engineers Combat Battalion. He was a radio operator and civil engineer in the European Theater. He attained the rank of sergeant. He graduated from Texas Lutheran College. He married Margaret “Margie” Wolf on Oct. 1, 1950, in Cuero. He retired from the Social Security Administration in 1981 as assistant manager of the Waco office after 30 years with the federal government. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and was a member of the Temple Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Susan Powell of Florence, Rhonda Fuhrmann of Bryan and Shelia Chilton of McKinney; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church of Temple, Clifton Sunset Ministries, or Texas Lutheran University.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.