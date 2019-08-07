Services for Darlene Blunson, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Ms. Blunson died Monday, July 29, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Temple to Gloria Jean Blunson-Mitchell and Willie Thompson. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at Mayflower Moving Company, Goodwill Industries and the Temple Daily Telegram.
Survivors include two sons, Damian Washington of Irving and Cedric Washington of San Antonio; a daughter, La’Toya Blunson of Temple; two brothers, Curry Blunson and Bobby Joe Thompson, both of Temple; four sisters, Debra Gray Thomas, Patricia Owens, Tommie Joyce Wright and Eldora Johnson, all of Temple; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.