While growing up in rural Rosebud, Greg Knox didn’t imagine spending his entire adult life and career as a college football coach, most of which for Southeastern Conference programs.
What he did know was that a strong work ethic might open doors that likely wouldn’t be without it.
“We had to work,” Knox, 56, said. “There were no video games. We grew up outdoors. There were no cell phones. That’s what has helped me throughout my life is that I had to get up and go to work. I spent my youth learning how to work.”
Knox, the running backs and special teams coach for the University of Florida, is entering his 25th season as an SEC coach and 32nd overall. Once he left Rosebud-Lott as a 1982 graduate for a collegiate playing career he never left the college ranks.
And for good reason.
Knox has recruited and developed a slew of players who later had NFL careers, and helped turn the offenses and special teams under his guidance into some of the most productive units in the country. It’s allowed him to serve under some of the top names in collegiate coaching during his long career and be a part of 18 bowl games. Knox was an assistant and recruiting coordinator for 14 years under Tommy Tuberville at Ole Miss and Auburn before joining Dan Mullen’s staff at Mississippi State in 2009 and following him to Florida two years ago.
“Tommy Tuberville was a great motivator and it’s the same with Coach Mullen,” Knox said. “I did an internship under Jimmy Johnson when he was with the Dolphins and he was another great motivator. You had to come ready to work.”
Knox also had internships under two other focused football minds in Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.
Before becoming a prominent assistant, Knox was a multi-sport star for Rosebud-Lott in the late 1970s and early ’80s. The Cougars’ football team hadn’t had a winning season since 1973 by the time Knox was a senior in 1981 and had won a combined three games the previous two seasons.
But Knox quarterbacked the Cougars back into relevance with a 7-3 mark in a district that included nearby rivals Cameron, Rockdale and Hearne. The late Kent Bachtel, who went on to become Hewitt Midway’s head coach for 24 years, was the Cougars’ coach. A pair of narrow losses took the Cougars out of district title contention, but they scored a significant victory in Knox’s high school career finale.
Knox threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 65-yarder to Bubba Jackson, as the Cougars upset Cameron 28-21. It was the only loss of the season for the eventual state champions coached by Toby York. Many years later, Knox was well along in his coaching career and staying near Conroe prior to a game against Texas A&M. York lived at Lake Conroe by then.
“Toby York finds out that I’m there and takes a boat across the lake to see me,” Knox recalled. “I hadn’t seen him face to face since that (last game). It was a joy when Cameron won state and it was a joy for us to put that only loss on them.”
Knox was recruited and signed by Jim Wacker at Southwest Texas State and was there in 1982 when the Bobcats won the second of two straight NCAA Division II national championships. Wacker left for TCU and was replaced by John O’Hara. Knox departed then.
“I was an option quarterback and Coach O’Hara wanted drop-back quarterbacks,” Knox said.
Knox transferred to Ranger Junior College and finished his playing career, earned a degree and post-graduate degree at Northeastern University in Taliquah, Okla. He spent two years as a graduate assistant there before reuniting with Wacker for a couple of years as an assistant at TCU. After spending three years helping Stephen F. Austin revamp its football program under John Pearce, Knox began his long association with Tuberville at Ole Miss in 1995 as a wide receivers and special teams coach. He switched to running backs under Mullen.
Some players under Knox’s tutelage who were drafted into the NFL include Tim Carter, Jeris McIntyre, Courtney Taylor, Anthony Dixon, Vick Ballard and Josh Robinson.
On the special teams side, Knox’s squads have blocked 18 kicks or punts since 2014, which ranks fourth nationally and is tied for the most in the SEC with Texas A&M. Knox’s attention to detail fits well with the special teams schemes.
“It’s all about doing the little things right,” said Knox, who lives with his wife Toralyn and has raised three sons, Gregory, Torian and Tyson and whose parents, Curlee and Anna, still live in Rosebud. “You are accountable for what your responsibilities are. If you hold players accountable for the little things you don’t have to worry about the big things. They will take care of themselves.”
Knox has been a career assistant with one brief exception. When Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida, Knox was put in charge of the Bulldogs’ fortunes for the 2017 Tax Slayer Bowl against Louisville. The interim period was short and awkward as MSU had already hired Joe Moorhead to replace Mullen and Moorhead was setting up shop as the holdovers were preparing for the bowl. Knox was not yet re-hired by Mullen at Florida nor was he in line to stay at MSU.
No matter, the Bulldogs topped Louisville 31-27 in Knox’s only appearance as head coach. Knox’s teams are 13-5 in bowl games.
“If the opportunity to be a head coach arises I would take a look at it,” he said. “The Lord hasn’t provided that for me yet.”
The energetic and personable Knox has developed a reputation as a top assistant and recruiter in the nation’s toughest conference. The challenge these days for Knox — who spent three summers as a teenager commuting to Temple from Rosebud with his father to work at Wilsonart International — is to capture and keep the attention of today’s players. Knox has built a flourishing career out of injecting his old-school Rosebud work ethic on a generation that may not know what that looks like.
“I’ve learned a lot about dealing with kids. These kids have so many distractions outside of football,” Knox said. “They didn’t grow up like we did. So you have to adjust as a coach to get the most out of your players.”